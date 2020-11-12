Dhanteras 2020? Donate these items on this auspicious day to please Goddess Lakshmi Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Dhanteras coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources What to buy on Dhanteras, as per sunsign The auspicious festival of Dhanteras marks prosperity and wealth among families. The festival will be observed on November 13 this year and people celebrate it...

IndiaTimes 29 minutes ago





