Gerard Butler's Upcoming Movie 'The Plane' Loses Lionsgate as Studio For This Reason

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Lionsgate has decided to withdraw plans from distributing the new thriller The Plane starring Gerard Butler. The studio exited the movie after producers were unable to obtain production insurance for the film in order to cover COVID-19 expenses, Deadline reports. Lionsgate boarded the film last year at the American Film Market (AFM), picking up distribution [...]
0
shares
 
