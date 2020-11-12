Global  
 

Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star In New Action Thriller 'Ambulance' From Michael Bay

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Michael Bay has a new action thriller in the works! The 55-year-old director has signed on to direct the upcoming new movie Ambulance, and Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in the movie, Variety reports. As of right now, details for Ambulance are being kept under wraps, but it is being reported that Michael [...]
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Apple Announces New M1 Computers

Apple Announces New M1 Computers 03:36

 CBSN Bay Area talks to CNET Senior Reporter Shara Tibken about Apple unveiling its latest line of personal computers with the new M1 based processor, and how this will change PCs as we know them.

