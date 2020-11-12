Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star In New Action Thriller 'Ambulance' From Michael Bay
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Michael Bay has a new action thriller in the works! The 55-year-old director has signed on to direct the upcoming new movie Ambulance, and Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in the movie, Variety reports. As of right now, details for Ambulance are being kept under wraps, but it is being reported that Michael [...]
Former EDD Director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about the new unemployment claims report, why the lack of a Democratic "Blue Wave" may lead to government layoffs and whether California is..
Former Employment Development Department director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's jobless claims report and why the new numbers paint a dire picture for those who are currently..