Danai Gurira to Play Shirley Chisholm in Movie About Her Run for President in 1972 Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Danai Gurira has landed an exciting new project! The 42-year-old Black Panther actress, who is also a Tony-nominated playwright, will be playing the iconic Shirley Chisholm in a movie that follows her historic run for president in 1972. Deadline reports that The Fighting Shirley Chisholm will be “less a biopic than a snapshot of Chisholm’s [...] 👓 View full article

