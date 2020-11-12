Global  
 

Danai Gurira to Play Shirley Chisholm in Movie About Her Run for President in 1972

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Danai Gurira has landed an exciting new project! The 42-year-old Black Panther actress, who is also a Tony-nominated playwright, will be playing the iconic Shirley Chisholm in a movie that follows her historic run for president in 1972. Deadline reports that The Fighting Shirley Chisholm will be “less a biopic than a snapshot of Chisholm’s [...]
