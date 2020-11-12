Danai Gurira to Play Shirley Chisholm in Movie About Her Run for President in 1972
Thursday, 12 November 2020
Danai Gurira has landed an exciting new project! The 42-year-old Black Panther actress, who is also a Tony-nominated playwright, will be playing the iconic Shirley Chisholm in a movie that follows her historic run for president in 1972. Deadline reports that The Fighting Shirley Chisholm will be “less a biopic than a snapshot of Chisholm’s [...]
