Jason Momoa Talks Wearing Pink, Says He Doesn't 'Give a S--t' What Anyone Thinks About It

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Jason Momoa is opening up about his love for the color pink. During his cover story with InStyle, the 41-year-old Aquaman actor talked about why he wears the color so much. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa “Pink is just a beautiful color,” Jason shared in the magazine. “And I’m pretty secure [...]
News video: Jason Momoa doesn't care what people think when he wears pink

Jason Momoa doesn't care what people think when he wears pink 00:51

 Jason Momoa loves wearing pink and doesn't care what people think about it.

