Jason Momoa Talks Wearing Pink, Says He Doesn't 'Give a S--t' What Anyone Thinks About It
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Jason Momoa is opening up about his love for the color pink. During his cover story with InStyle, the 41-year-old Aquaman actor talked about why he wears the color so much. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa “Pink is just a beautiful color,” Jason shared in the magazine. “And I’m pretty secure [...]
Jason Momoa is opening up about his love for the color pink. During his cover story with InStyle, the 41-year-old Aquaman actor talked about why he wears the color so much. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa “Pink is just a beautiful color,” Jason shared in the magazine. “And I’m pretty secure [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources