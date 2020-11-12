Prabhu Deva to tied the knot again?
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The latest buzz on the internet is that Prabhu Deva is getting married for the second time. Starting his career as a group dancer, Prabhu Deva has become one of the top choreographers in the world, and he is also a decent actor and director. Prabhu Deva got officially separated from his wife Ramlatha a few years back after a dispute between them. Now, Prabhu Deva is said to be in a relationship with his niece, and reportedly he plans to marry her soon. But the report is so far a rumor since there is no confirmation about it from Prabhu Deva or his team.
The latest buzz on the internet is that Prabhu Deva is getting married for the second time. Starting his career as a group dancer, Prabhu Deva has become one of the top choreographers in the world, and he is also a decent actor and director. Prabhu Deva got officially separated from his wife Ramlatha a few years back after a dispute between them. Now, Prabhu Deva is said to be in a relationship with his niece, and reportedly he plans to marry her soon. But the report is so far a rumor since there is no confirmation about it from Prabhu Deva or his team.
|
|
|
You Might Like