Prabhu Deva to tied the knot again?

The latest buzz on the internet is that Prabhu Deva is getting married for the second time. Starting his career as a group dancer, Prabhu Deva has become one of the top choreographers in the world, and he is also a decent actor and director. Prabhu Deva got officially separated from his wife Ramlatha a few years back after a dispute between them. Now, Prabhu Deva is said to be in a relationship with his niece, and reportedly he plans to marry her soon. But the report is so far a rumor since there is no confirmation about it from Prabhu Deva or his team. 👓 View full article

