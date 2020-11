'Kai Po Che' actor Asif Basra dies by suicide Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private guest house in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan had confirmed to ANI, "Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter." Asif Basra was reportedly 53 years old. 👓 View full article

