Cardi B Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Cultural Appropriation

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Cardi B was accused of appropriating Hindu culture in a recent photo shoot where she is depicted as the Hindu goddess Durga to promote her latest collaboration with Reebok. Backlash included tweets like, “Cardi b did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect [...]
