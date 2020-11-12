Cardi B Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Cultural Appropriation
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Cardi B was accused of appropriating Hindu culture in a recent photo shoot where she is depicted as the Hindu goddess Durga to promote her latest collaboration with Reebok. Backlash included tweets like, “Cardi b did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect [...]
Cardi B was accused of appropriating Hindu culture in a recent photo shoot where she is depicted as the Hindu goddess Durga to promote her latest collaboration with Reebok. Backlash included tweets like, “Cardi b did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources