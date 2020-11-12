Octavian Postpones Album To "Prove My Innocence" Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Following accusations of abuse...



*Octavian* is postponing the release of his debut album.



The London rapper is at the centre of abuse allegations, with his former girlfriend sharing harrowing testimony online.



Allegations of severe physical, verbal, and psychological abuse were levelled against Octavian, ranging across a three year period.



His debut album was slated to land on November 13th, with label Black Butter, his management, and his PR agent distancing themselves from the project.



Now Octavian has confirmed it will not now be released this week, with the rapper denying the allegations.



In a short statement on Instagram, he said the album would be pushed back, as he wants to "prove my innocence".



The allegations against Octavian can be found *HERE.*



If you are have been affected by domestic abuse and wish to find support or advise please speak to Refuge on: 0808 2000 247



