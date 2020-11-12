The Weeknd Is Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show Performer!
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performer has been revealed: it’s The Weeknd! “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in [...]
The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show performer has been revealed: it’s The Weeknd! “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources