Trump Goes on the Warpath Against Fox News Amid Reports He’s Set to Launch Competitor: ‘They Forgot the Golden Goose’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff



President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff. But president Trump still hasn't conceded. ABC's Alex Presha reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:10 Published 2 hours ago President Trump Planning Streaming News Channel to Compete with Fox News



Is Donald Trump planning to start a streaming news service? Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published 2 hours ago Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff



President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:44 Published 6 hours ago