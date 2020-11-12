Trump Goes on the Warpath Against Fox News Amid Reports He’s Set to Launch Competitor: ‘They Forgot the Golden Goose’

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is rejecting the results, litigating in court, and is claiming there was massive voter fraud. Even so,...
President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and..