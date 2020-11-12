Global  
 

Billie Eilish Returns With 'Therefore I Am' - Read the Lyrics & Watch the Music Video!

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Billie Eilish is back with a new song. The 18-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer dropped her new single, “Therefore I Am,” on Thursday (November 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish “So go have fun, I really couldn’t care less / And you can give her my best, but just know I’m not [...]
 Billie Eilish has announced her next single, 'Therefore I Am', will be released on Thursday (12.11.20).

