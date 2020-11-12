Boosie Badazz Loses Control W/ Twitter Meltdown After Mo3’s Death Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is going through the emotions. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to confirm and mourn the death of his protégé Mo3 following a fatal highway shooting in Texas. Boosie Badazz Explodes Over Mo3’s Death Boosie took to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back his feelings. Badazz publicly told his affiliates […] Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is going through the emotions. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to confirm and mourn the death of his protégé Mo3 following a fatal highway shooting in Texas. Boosie Badazz Explodes Over Mo3’s Death Boosie took to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back his feelings. Badazz publicly told his affiliates […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ODN - Published 3 days ago Every Covid death a tragedy, PM says as toll passes 50,000 01:07 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described every death as a "tragedy" after the UK's Covid death toll passed 50,000. However, he said he was optimistic for the future as the country now had two "boxing gloves to pummel the disease" - the ability to rapid test, and the prospect of a vaccine. Report... You Might Like

