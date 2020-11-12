Boosie Badazz Loses Control W/ Twitter Meltdown After Mo3’s Death
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is going through the emotions. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to confirm and mourn the death of his protégé Mo3 following a fatal highway shooting in Texas. Boosie Badazz Explodes Over Mo3’s Death Boosie took to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back his feelings. Badazz publicly told his affiliates […]
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described every death as a "tragedy" after the UK's Covid death toll passed 50,000.
However, he said he was optimistic for the future as the country now had two "boxing gloves to pummel the disease" - the ability to rapid test, and the prospect of a vaccine. Report...