You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration



As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:42 Published on October 17, 2020 John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday



Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday. The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published on October 9, 2020 Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz's Beef: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 6



The NFL has four 4-0 teams, there is a reported remdesivir shortage and Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz get into a twitter spat over NBA ratings. These are the stories shaping sports and business for Tuesday.. Credit: The Street Duration: 04:51 Published on October 6, 2020