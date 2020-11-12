Vera Wang Reacts After Her Sports Bra Photo Goes Viral
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Vera Wang is reacting to going viral on social media. The 71-year-old iconic designer opened up after accidentally taking the Internet by storm with a photo of herself posting in a Palm Angels sports bra and white denim shorts back in May on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vera Wang “I [...]
Vera Wang is reacting to going viral on social media. The 71-year-old iconic designer opened up after accidentally taking the Internet by storm with a photo of herself posting in a Palm Angels sports bra and white denim shorts back in May on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vera Wang “I [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources