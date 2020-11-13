Global  
 

Al Roker Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer

E! Online Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Al Roker has jumped over another hurdle in his battle against prostate cancer. The 66-year-old Today weather forecaster underwent surgery to remove his prostate on Thursday, Nov. 12....
