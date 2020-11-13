Late Asif Basra's Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali: Had casted him as I wanted an intelligent actor
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Late Asif Basra played a small but impactful role in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film, "Jab We Met", starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The filmmaker recalls how Asif had the mind and skill of an actor who could perform even a small role with conviction. He played a station vendor in Ali's film.
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala. The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. "Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. . Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted:...
