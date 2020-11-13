Gina Rodriguez Pops Up In Netflix's 'Dash & Lily' In The Most Surprising Way
Netflix’s Dash & Lily features a little cameo from Gina Rodriguez in the most inventive way. The 36-year-old former Jane The Virgin star, according to TVLine, will be part of the series as a voice in a movie inside the limited series. The site reports that Collation is being billed as a “fake Pixar film” [...]
