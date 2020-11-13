Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal team up for thriller Ambulance

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct the action thriller, Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources inform that the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like Speed and Bay's Bad Boys.

The feature is based on the original...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Michael Vick: Antonio Brown will be a great fit with Brady & Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

There are a lot of question marks surrounding whether Antonio Brown is a good thing for the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and whether he could 'ruin the good mojo' the team is experiencing at this point of..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:34Published
Michael Vick commends Rodgers' Packers, tough Wk 6 ahead for Brady & Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick commends Rodgers' Packers, tough Wk 6 ahead for Brady & Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to break down the week 6 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vick commends Aaron Rodgers and his Packers and feels this will be a tougher job..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up for action-thriller Ambulance
Indian Express

Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star In New Action Thriller 'Ambulance' From Michael Bay

 Michael Bay has a new action thriller in the works! The 55-year-old director has signed on to direct the upcoming new movie Ambulance, and Jake Gyllenhaal is in...
Just Jared

Michael Bay to Direct Action Film ‘Ambulance,’ Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star

Michael Bay to Direct Action Film ‘Ambulance,’ Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star Hit the sirens, Michael Bay has found his next film, an original action movie called “Ambulance” for which Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star, an individual...
The Wrap