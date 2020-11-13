Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal team up for thriller Ambulance
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct the action thriller, Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources inform that the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like Speed and Bay's Bad Boys.
