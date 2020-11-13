LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
A Change.org petition, which has been signed by more than 36,000 people as of now, claims that the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' alum has 'inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds.'
