Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback picture to extend Diwali wishes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bollywood Mega Superstar Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on occasion of Navratri



Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted an Instagram wish for fans on the occasion of Navratri. #BigB #Navrati2020 Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:58 Published on October 17, 2020 Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor



Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published on October 11, 2020 Unicorns Are the Worst! by Alex Willan I Book Trailer



Perfect for fans of Dragons Love Tacos and Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, this wildly funny and imaginative picture book celebrates the value of differences as a grumpy goblin gets to know his new.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:30 Published on September 25, 2020