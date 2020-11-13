Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback picture to extend Diwali wishes

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dug out a priceless throwback family picture to extend wishes to his fans ahead of Diwali on social media. The 'Zanjeer' star took to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture on Twitter to send wishes ahead of the festival of lights- Diwali. In the picture, Big B and Jaya, both are seen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bollywood Mega Superstar Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on occasion of Navratri [Video]

Bollywood Mega Superstar Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on occasion of Navratri

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted an Instagram wish for fans on the occasion of Navratri. #BigB #Navrati2020

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published
Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor [Video]

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor

Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Unicorns Are the Worst! by Alex Willan I Book Trailer [Video]

Unicorns Are the Worst! by Alex Willan I Book Trailer

Perfect for fans of Dragons Love Tacos and Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, this wildly funny and imaginative picture book celebrates the value of differences as a grumpy goblin gets to know his new..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:30Published