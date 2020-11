Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Donnie Wahlberg totally made this server’s day! Back on Saturday (November 7), the 51-year-old Blue Bloods actor dined at a Marshland restaurant location in Plymouth, Mass., and left his server, Denise Andrews, a $2,020 tip on a $35.27 bill. “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said [...]