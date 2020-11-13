Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Is Courtney Webb Leaving QVC? Where Is She Going?

Earn The Necklace Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
QVC viewers have to say farewell to another beloved host on the network. Courtney Webb has been with the network since 2018 and quickly enchanted us with her sunny personality. But the Olympian is leaving QVC this month much to the disappointment of viewers who loved seeing her. Webb announced her departure and her last […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like