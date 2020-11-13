Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy glam it up

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy glam it upThe festive season has begun and the film and TV industry is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party at her Juhu residence where the who's who from the television and film industry were present. Celebs like Karan Johar, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Riddhi Dogra, Mouni...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ekta Kapoor hosts star studded Diwali party

Ekta Kapoor hosts star studded Diwali party 00:39

 Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted diwali party at her residence on Thursday. #EktaKapoor #Diwaliparty #Diwali2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [Video]

Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Diwali 2020: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and others grace Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

 Ekta Kapoor hosts a grand Diwali party this year. Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and others attend this Diwali party.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News