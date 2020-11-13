Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy glam it up
Friday, 13 November 2020 () The festive season has begun and the film and TV industry is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party at her Juhu residence where the who's who from the television and film industry were present. Celebs like Karan Johar, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Riddhi Dogra, Mouni...
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon..