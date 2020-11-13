Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Makes History as the First-Ever 'Vogue' Solo Male Cover Star

Just Jared Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles is breaking down barriers at Vogue! The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer became the very first ever solo male star on the cover of the fashion magazine with the December 2020 issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles In addition to being on the cover, Harry also rocks a Gucci gown [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: VOGUE - Published
News video: Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video

Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video 01:58

 Go behind the scenes of Harry Styles’s fashion-filled photoshoot. Directed by Lillie Eiger

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year [Video]

Harry Styles named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

The One Direction singer will receive the honour for his sophomore solo album Fine Line, and his hit songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday [Video]

Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut with baby daughter Wednesday

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has debuted his six-month-old daughter on Instagram after finally setting up his own photo-sharing account.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Harry Styles is Variety's Hitmaker of the Year [Video]

Harry Styles is Variety's Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles has been named as Variety magazine's Hitmaker of the Year

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Styles opens up about love of women’s clothes while turning looks and stunting pretty in a ballgown on cover of Vogue

 Harry Styles has graced the cover of Vogue magazine, discussing his love for women’s clothes and the “crumbling” of gender lines in fashion. The singer and...
PinkNews

Harry Styles becomes first man to appear solo on Vogue cover

 Harry Styles has become the first man to appear solo on the cover of fashion bible Vogue.
Belfast Telegraph