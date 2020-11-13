Harry Styles Makes History as the First-Ever 'Vogue' Solo Male Cover Star
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Harry Styles is breaking down barriers at Vogue! The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer became the very first ever solo male star on the cover of the fashion magazine with the December 2020 issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles In addition to being on the cover, Harry also rocks a Gucci gown [...]
