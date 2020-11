Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The man, who claims that his wife was spotted cozying up to the one-half of popular YouTube couple DK4L, says that he will be filing for divorce over the reported infidelity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like