'Home Alone' Movies Added To Disney+ As Surprise Holiday Gift!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Disney+ just surprised fans by releasing all three Home Alone movies!! The streaming service announced the exciting news on Friday morning (November 13). “Surprise, ya filthy animals! The Home Alone Collection is NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus—it’s our early gift to you. 🎁,” they shared on social media. Home Alone follows eight-year-old Kevin MacAllister (Macaulay Culkin) [...]
