Country singer Doug Supernaw dead at 60 following battle with lung and bladder cancer Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Country singer Doug Supernaw, best known for his '90s hits 'Reno' and 'I Don't Call Him Daddy,' has died. He was 60. 👓 View full article

