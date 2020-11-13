BREAKING: Multiple Networks Call Georgia for Joe Biden

Global  
 

Mediaite Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
BREAKING: Multiple Networks Call Georgia for Joe BidenABC News, NBC News, and CNN have called the presidential race in Georgia for *Joe Biden*.
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Georgia will recount 'every single ballot' 01:03

 Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.

