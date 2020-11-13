|
BREAKING: Multiple Networks Call Georgia for Joe Biden
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
ABC News, NBC News, and CNN have called the presidential race in Georgia for *Joe Biden*.
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot' 01:03
Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.
