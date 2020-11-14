Watch Ryan Reynolds Gush Over His Family in Must-See Interview With Mario Lopez's Kids

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Reynolds loves spending time with his family during lockdown



Ryan Reynolds has loved spending time with his children during lockdown. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About His and Blake Lively's Youngest Child Betty



He also talked about whether or not he wanted to expand the "pack." Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot



Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones. According to CNN, Johansson.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago