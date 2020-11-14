Sasha Pieterse 'Still Can't Believe' Baby Boy Is Hers One Week After Giving Birth
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The actress playing Alison DiLaurentis on 'Pretty Little Liars' reveals that she went through 27 hours of labor before she and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed their first child on November 6.
The actress playing Alison DiLaurentis on 'Pretty Little Liars' reveals that she went through 27 hours of labor before she and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed their first child on November 6.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources