India's Best Dancer: Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan to light up the stage this Diwali

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
India's Best Dancer: Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan to light up the stage this DiwaliWith the festivities just around the corner, India's Best Dancer promises to make this Diwali special and momentous for its viewers. Inching closer to the finale, India's Best Dancer will reveal its Top 5 finalists of the season. While contestants Tiger Pop, Shubhronil, and Mukul are already in the Top 5, who will join them in...
