Diwali 2020: Priyal Mahajan, Pravisht Mishra, Nimrit Kaur, TV celebs share their celebrations plan

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Diwali 2020: Priyal Mahajan, Pravisht Mishra, Nimrit Kaur, TV celebs share their celebrations planThe festive season of Diwali has begun and the film and TV industry is always ahead when it comes to celebrations. Although this year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has hampered the celebrations, forcing the celebrities to be muted. The celebrations might be muted, but the happiness and festive mood...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: People Find Ways To Celebrate Diwali During Pandemic

People Find Ways To Celebrate Diwali During Pandemic 02:14

 Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, kicks off Thursday, with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

