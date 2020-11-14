Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and others reveal their plans for a cautiously joyful Diwali Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

COVID-19 has changed the way the world celebrates special days and festivals by restricting travel as well as spontaneous social gatherings. But where there is a will, there is usually a way. And that is exactly what Zee Theatre's artists believe as they prepare to celebrate Diwali amid the new normal.



Shweta Basu Prasad, the... COVID-19 has changed the way the world celebrates special days and festivals by restricting travel as well as spontaneous social gatherings. But where there is a will, there is usually a way. And that is exactly what Zee Theatre's artists believe as they prepare to celebrate Diwali amid the new normal.Shweta Basu Prasad, the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

