Celebs send out Diwali 2020 wishes

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020, Bollywood stars have started taking turns on social media today to send out warm virtual wishes to their fans, friends, and loved ones. Praying for peace, prosperity, and fulfillment on this festive season, the cyberworld is buzzing with several pictures from this year’s lowkey celebration, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, a few stars have also been sharing throwback pictures from their last year’s celebration to hope for better days.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Piyush Goyal extends Diwali wishes highlighting Centre's efforts to overcome COVID impact

Piyush Goyal extends Diwali wishes highlighting Centre's efforts to overcome COVID impact 01:44

 Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on November 13 extended his to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one. He said, "As representative of Government of India, I extend my wishes to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a...

