Celebs send out Diwali 2020 wishes

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020, Bollywood stars have started taking turns on social media today to send out warm virtual wishes to their fans, friends, and loved ones. Praying for peace, prosperity, and fulfillment on this festive season, the cyberworld is buzzing with several pictures from this year’s lowkey celebration, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, a few stars have also been sharing throwback pictures from their last year’s celebration to hope for better days.