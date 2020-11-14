Eva Mendes' Latest Beauty Treatment Is Getting a Lot of Attention
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Eva Mendes shared a photo of the beauty treatment she just got done and it’s getting a lot of attention! In the photo, the 46-year-old actress has seven needles sticking out of her skin around her jawline. While it looks like it’s extremely painful, she’s assured fans it wasn’t. “Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her [...]
Eva Mendes shared a photo of the beauty treatment she just got done and it’s getting a lot of attention! In the photo, the 46-year-old actress has seven needles sticking out of her skin around her jawline. While it looks like it’s extremely painful, she’s assured fans it wasn’t. “Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources