Jonathan Scott Claps Back at Engagement Rumors With Zooey Deschanel Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

There have been a lot of rumors going around that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are actually taking the next step in their relationship and have gotten engaged, but is it the truth? The 42-year-old HGTV star clapped back at the rumors that are swirling and confirming they are not true. “I’m pretty confident that [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jonathan Scott Has the Perfect Response to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors The tabloids may not be the best place to get your intel on Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship, the Property Brothers host joked in a new...

E! Online 10 hours ago





