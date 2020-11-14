Bill Maher asserts Biden won fairly, Trump adviser Jenna Ellis pushes back: 'We don't know that'
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () "Real Time" host Bill Maher had a heated clash with senior Trump 2020 Campaign legal adviser and constitutional law attorney Jenna Ellis about President Trump's ongoing challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser
to Contract Coronavirus.
According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... .
... is the latest person in the president's circle to have contracted COVID-19 after attending a predominantly mask-less election party.
Lewandowski texted...
Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party..