The Director For Angelina Jolie's New Movie 'Come Away' Is Blasting Review Bombers of the Film

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Angelina Jolie‘s upcoming movie, Come Away, is breaking a lot of boundaries as it’s a flick based on fairytales that historically have white-only leads. However, the new movie, which imagines Peter Pan and Alice (of Wonderland) as siblings, and are part of a multi-racial family. Angelina and David Oyelowo star as their parents. Brenda Chapman, [...]
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee 04:21

 A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh,...

