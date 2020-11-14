Global  
 

Mahika Sharma to celebrate Diwali with underprivileged children

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
F. I. R fame actress Mahika Sharma has planned her Diwali celebration with children to pay her tribute to India's first Prime Minister. She says, "This year Diwali falls on the same day along with children's day. It is the right time to increase awareness about the rights, care, and education of children. As I'm away from my...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MP man imparts education to underprivileged on banks of Narmada

MP man imparts education to underprivileged on banks of Narmada 02:18

 Madhya Pradesh man is doing his bit to impart education to underprivileged children with his sincere efforts in Jabalpur. Parag Deewan is giving free coaching to children on the banks of Narmada River in Gwarighat. "I started this class in 2016 after my mother's death who wanted to open a school for...

