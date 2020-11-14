Lil Uzi Vert Announces How Many Albums He Has Left
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced plans to hang up the microphone for good and search for greener pastures outside of album-making following his next two projects. Lil Uzi Vert Announces Retirement Plan Uzi Vert took to his Twitter page with a […]
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced plans to hang up the microphone for good and search for greener pastures outside of album-making following his next two projects. Lil Uzi Vert Announces Retirement Plan Uzi Vert took to his Twitter page with a […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources