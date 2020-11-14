Global  
 

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

AceShowbiz Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Giving a candid look at her recent beauty routine, 'The Place Beyond the Pines' actress posts on her Instagram page a picture of her getting a jawline-tightening treatment known as 'mono-threading.'
