Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Baby Shows Off His Xbox Series X + PS5 Consoles

SOHH Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Lil Baby Shows Off His Xbox Series X + PS5 ConsolesAtlanta rapper Lil Baby is all about playing games. The hip-hop star hits up his Instagram page to share footage of himself flexing both an Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. While there’s no telling what games he’s cracking into first, Baby is set with the next generation consoles. Baby should find himself having a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles 01:03

 According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach .

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles. According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach . to give 20 children's hospitals..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Where To Buy New Xbox [Video]

Where To Buy New Xbox

Where To Buy New Xbox

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Disney+ [Video]

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Disney+

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Disney+

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published