Lil Baby Shows Off His Xbox Series X + PS5 Consoles
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is all about playing games. The hip-hop star hits up his Instagram page to share footage of himself flexing both an Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. While there’s no telling what games he’s cracking into first, Baby is set with the next generation consoles. Baby should find himself having a […]
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is all about playing games. The hip-hop star hits up his Instagram page to share footage of himself flexing both an Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. While there’s no telling what games he’s cracking into first, Baby is set with the next generation consoles. Baby should find himself having a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources