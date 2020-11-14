Global  
 

Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is expected to reprise his role as the leader of Marvel's space ragtag crew in the upcoming fourth 'Thor' movie installment.
