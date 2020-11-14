|
|
Chris Pratt to Return as Star-Lord for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor is expected to reprise his role as the leader of Marvel's space ragtag crew in the upcoming fourth 'Thor' movie installment.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Natalie Portman Talks 'Thor' Workout, New Children's Book
Natalie Portman was supposed to be getting in shape for "Thor: Love And Thunder", but instead, she says she's been putting off her workouts during the pandemic. While she may not be hitting the gym,..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:47Published
Related news from verified sources
|