Sons of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N' Roses and Metallica Stars Form Band and Debut First Single Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo, and Scott Weiland announce their band Suspect208 and offer the first taste of their music with a single called 'Long Awaited'. 👓 View full article

