You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Christie Urges Americans To Wear Masks, Says They Are 'Not A Partisan Or Cultural Symbol'



After contracting COVID-19 and spending seven days in a hospital's ICU, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wrote Wednesday that mask wearing is not a "partisan or cultural symbol," urging Americans.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis



U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House on Monday from a three-day stay in hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13 Published on October 10, 2020 Mass. Voters React To President Trump’s Diagnosis



As news of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis spread throughout the country, many voters wondered what impact it will have on the election. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:21 Published on October 3, 2020