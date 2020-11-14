Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivia Wilde Talks Landing Harry Styles in Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling'

Just Jared Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Olivia Wilde might be Harry Styles‘ biggest fan! In the 26-year-old singer’s cover story for Vogue, the 36-year-old actress/director explained how excited she was when she found out Harry was joining her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling thanks to his unique love for high fashion. Olivia is working with designer Arianne Phillips for the costumes [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: VOGUE - Published
News video: Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video

Watch Harry Styles Sing an Acoustic Rendition of “Cherry” in Vogue’s Cover Video 01:58

 Go behind the scenes of Harry Styles’s fashion-filled photoshoot. Directed by Lillie Eiger

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star [Video]

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star

Harry Styles Is the First-Ever Solo Male 'Vogue' Cover Star. Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue. In the issue, the 26-year-old singer talks..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue [Video]

Harry Styles Is Wearing a Full Gown on the Cover of Vogue

The cover shot features him blowing up a balloon that matches his dress, as one does.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published
Harry Styles thinks women's clothes are 'amazing' [Video]

Harry Styles thinks women's clothes are 'amazing'

Harry Styles has revealed that he finds women's clothes "amazing" and is often fascinated when he sees them in shops.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Movie Don't Worry Darling Halted Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

 There's something to worry about on the set of Don't Worry Darling. The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller has been forced to temporarily halt...
E! Online

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling pauses production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

 Production work of Olivia Wilde's upcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling,' has been paused after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. According to Variety,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

In true 2020 fashion, Harry Styles is self-isolating after positive coronavirus test on set of new film

 Harry Styles is self-isolating after a crew member on the set of his new film Don’t Worry Darling tested positive for coronavirus. According to IMDb, Don’t...
PinkNews