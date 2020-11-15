Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds Gushes About Being a Girl Dad to His Three Daughters!

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds is loving life as a dad of three girls! During a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 44-year-old actor gushed about life with his three daughters – James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 – and wife Blake Lively. “No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know,” Ryan said, talking about [...]
