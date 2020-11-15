Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra strikes romantic pose with Nick Jonas as couple celebrates festival of lights in London
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," wrote Priyanka on her Instagram handle. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram handle, Nick wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all."
On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with jawans. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.
The whole nation is celebrating 'festival of lights', Diwali. On the occasion, the national capital lightened up. 'Pink city' also got lit up on occasion of Diwali and looked ethereal with illuminating..
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. They lit candles and also burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The whole nation is celebrating the..