Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra strikes romantic pose with Nick Jonas as couple celebrates festival of lights in London

DNA Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
"Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," wrote Priyanka on her Instagram handle. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram handle, Nick wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh

Diwali 2020: BSF celebrates exchange of sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh 02:35

 On the auspicious of Diwali, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at Akhaura-Agartala integrated check post. IG BSF Susanta Kumar Nath shared sweets with jawans. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Is Diwali? Here’s What to Know About the Holiday [Video]

What Is Diwali? Here’s What to Know About the Holiday

As Diwali approaches, learn about the holiday celebrated by more than a billion people around the world.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali [Video]

Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali

The whole nation is celebrating 'festival of lights', Diwali. On the occasion, the national capital lightened up. 'Pink city' also got lit up on occasion of Diwali and looked ethereal with illuminating..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
BSF jawans celebrate Diwali in RS Pura sector [Video]

BSF jawans celebrate Diwali in RS Pura sector

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. They lit candles and also burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The whole nation is celebrating the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published