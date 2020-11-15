Diwali 2020: This year, the festival will be more special and intimate for me, says Aadar Jain
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () For young actor Aadar Jain, this Diwali is going to be super intimate as he disclosed how he is going to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Aadar said, "Diwali is always special to me and my family and this year will be no different. In fact, it'll be more special and intimate. We'll light up our home, spend time with each other...
Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, kicks off Thursday with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area. While this year's festivities will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding a way to make it special; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited..
Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or..