Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diwali 2020: This year, the festival will be more special and intimate for me, says Aadar Jain

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
For young actor Aadar Jain, this Diwali is going to be super intimate as he disclosed how he is going to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Aadar said, "Diwali is always special to me and my family and this year will be no different. In fact, it'll be more special and intimate. We'll light up our home, spend time with each other...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Diwali Festivities Kick Off With COVID Safety In Mind

Diwali Festivities Kick Off With COVID Safety In Mind 01:58

 Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, kicks off Thursday with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area. While this year's festivities will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding a way to make it special; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi [Video]

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi

'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban [Video]

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Empty Trafalgar Square lights up to celebrate Diwali [Video]

Empty Trafalgar Square lights up to celebrate Diwali

Trafalgar Square in London was lit up this evening (November 14th) in celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published