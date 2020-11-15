Diwali 2020: This year, the festival will be more special and intimate for me, says Aadar Jain

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi



'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 2 hours ago Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban



Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 6 hours ago Empty Trafalgar Square lights up to celebrate Diwali



Trafalgar Square in London was lit up this evening (November 14th) in celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 9 hours ago